Matiasek, Lenore Catherine age 93
enore Catherine Matiasek passed away on June 22, 2020. She was 93 years young.
Lenore was born on March 24, 1927, to Josephine Wagner and Charles Mehegan in East St. Louis, IL. She was the 7th child born into a family of thirteen. She is survived by one brother Charles (Marylou) of Schererville, IN.
In 1953 she married Leonard Matiasek. They were happily married for 57 years until his passing in 2010. Lenore was a loving mother to her 4 daughters Lorelei (Terry) Palmer, Linda (Theo Rodriguez) Charles, Loretta (Leroy) Briese, and Lorinda Leach. She also loved being “grandma” to her 11 grandchildren, “GG” to 18 great-grandchildren, and finally great-great-grandma to 5.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Jossart, Ronald D age 72 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on June 25, 2020 at 4:49 PM
Ronald D. Jossart age 72, of Arkdale Wisconsin, passed away June 18, 2020, at his home following a long illness. Graveside services with military honors will be Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 1:.00 p.m. at the Monroe Center Cemetery. Ron was […]
-
-
Smith, Jeanette Chris age 50 of Big Flats
by WRJC WebMaster on June 25, 2020 at 4:46 PM
Jeanette C. Smith “Chris”, age 50, of Big Flats, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on June 13, 2020. A celebration of her life will be Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her brother Rob’s home in Adams. Jeanette was born on October […]
-
Trump visit to Marinette will tout $5.5 billion shipbuilding contract; Biden says he's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 25, 2020 at 4:20 PM
The trip to a key battleground state comes as Trump begins in earnest his campaign against Vice President Joe Biden.
-
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton to close doors for 2020, plans to resume...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 25, 2020 at 4:10 PM
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton will close its doors for 2020 due to COVID-19 and will reopen in 2021, officials announced Thursday.
-
Green Bay CVS Pharmacy offering COVID-19 tests to insured, uninsured beginning Friday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 25, 2020 at 4:09 PM
CVS Health will open seven new testing sites in Wisconsin. You have to preregister and schedule an appointment to get a test, though.
-
Trump and Pence visits underscore the GOP's need to shore up the base in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2020 at 3:52 PM
President Trump and Vice President Pence this week are visiting two key Wisconsin regions for the GOP where polls suggest Trump's support is lagging behind his 2016 vote.
-
2020 Green Bay area fireworks displays, events
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 25, 2020 at 2:39 PM
The greater Green Bay area will celebrate Independence Day with a limited number of fireworks displays and events.
-
Wisconsin home sales decline as coronavirus adds to strain on inventory of houses on the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 25, 2020 at 12:40 PM
Home sales declined by 25% statewide in May as COVID-19 further disrupted housing markets that already were dealing with inadequate supply.
