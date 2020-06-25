Matiasek, Lenore Catherine age 93

enore Catherine Matiasek passed away on June 22, 2020. She was 93 years young.

Lenore was born on March 24, 1927, to Josephine Wagner and Charles Mehegan in East St. Louis, IL. She was the 7th child born into a family of thirteen. She is survived by one brother Charles (Marylou) of Schererville, IN.

In 1953 she married Leonard Matiasek. They were happily married for 57 years until his passing in 2010. Lenore was a loving mother to her 4 daughters Lorelei (Terry) Palmer, Linda (Theo Rodriguez) Charles, Loretta (Leroy) Briese, and Lorinda Leach. She also loved being “grandma” to her 11 grandchildren, “GG” to 18 great-grandchildren, and finally great-great-grandma to 5.

Source: WRJC.com







