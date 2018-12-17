Mateicka, Michael N. Age 62 of Friendship, WI
Michael N. Mateicka, age 62, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away after a long illness, Sunday, December 9, 2018, at his home.
A celebration of his life with military honors will be held in the spring.
Michael was born April 28, 1956, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Emil and Carole (Rickard) Mateicka.
He graduated from James Madison High School in Milwaukee in 1974. Michael enlisted in the United States Air-Force in October of 1974 and was honorably discharged in 1978.
He married Doreen A. Kilby on June 24, 1978, in Bristol, Connecticut.
Michael worked as a production planner at Electric Boat where they built submarines for the Navy.
Michael enjoyed restoring cars, watching the Green Bay Packers, doing word puzzles, putting together models, and collecting die-cast cars. He loved to fish and was an avid NASCAR fan.
He was a member of the Electric Boat Management Association, the Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Emil Mateicka and brother, Scott Mateicka.
Survivors:
Wife: Doreen Mateicka
Daughter: Heather Mateicka
Son: David (Annie Avery) Mateicka
Mother: Carole Mateicka
Sister: Kathleen Mateicka
Brother: Brian (Lisa) Mateicka
Sister: Sandra (Paul) Kaufmann
Nieces: Lexie, Dayna, and Danielle
