Master Lock to close MKE plant

A gut punch for Milwaukee's economy. Master Lock will close its plant in the city by March of next year. Mike Bink is a UAW union representative. He spoke with Fox 6 News on Thursday. "Those higher paying jobs now pay $28 to $30 an hour. I don't know how people are going to replace […] Source: WRN.com







