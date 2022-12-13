Massive US storm brings tornado warnings, blizzard threat
Millions of people in the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest are bracing for blizzard-like conditions from a massive storm blowing across the country. States farther to the south including Texas and Oklahoma saw tornado warnings…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/12
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2022 at 4:05 PM
Lady Wolves Overwhelm Coulee Christian 60-23
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2022 at 4:04 PM
Wonewoc-Center Boys Fall to Coulee Christian in Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2022 at 4:03 PM
PolitiFact: Lie of the Year 2022
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 13, 2022 at 12:55 PM
PolitiFact National announced its Lie of the Year, and yes, it involves Putin and his 'special operation' in Ukraine.
Appleton art exhibit explores Indigenous identity, blood quantum
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 13, 2022 at 11:04 AM
The Trout Museum of Art exhibit, "Reclaiming Identity," runs through Jan. 8 and features dozens of works from 25 Indigenous artists.
Historic Green Bay LGBTQ bar to host fundraiser for Club Q community
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 13, 2022 at 11:02 AM
Napalese Lounge, the state's second-oldest LGBTQ bar, will host a weekend fundraiser to support victims of the Club Q shooting Nov. 19-20 in Colorado.
House of Hope's new Drop-In Center gives at-risk youths a fun, safe space in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 13, 2022 at 11:01 AM
A space made by and for at-risk youth, House of Hope's drop-in center promotes a safe space, connection and resources for young people.
Green Bay man convicted of odometer fraud now accused of lying about his record on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 13, 2022 at 12:51 AM
Robert Solberg is accused of falsely claiming on a federal loan application that he had not been indicted or convicted for a felony.
'Cheesy' new statue installed on Green Bay's CityDeck
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 13, 2022 at 12:18 AM
A nearly 10-foot "I heart GB" statue with a heart made to look like cheese was unveiled Dec. 12, 2022, on Green Bay's CityDeck.
