Massey’s Return Powers Mauston by Necedah in Boys Basketball

The Mauston Golden Eagles Boys Basketball team returned Brock Massey to their lineup Tuesday night and took off as a team blowing by Necedah 66-26. Massey finished with a game high 33 points including 19 second half points. Necedah took an early 6-2 lead of a pair of tough 3 pointers by Jack Herried who finished with a team high 12points for the Cardinals. Mauston would use their size and athleticism to grab a lead they would never relinquish. Keenan Smith and Cody Komisky each had 9points for the Golden Eagles to compliment Massey. Mauston improves to 1-1 on the year and will travel to Sparta on Friday. Necedah will host Weston Thursday night and drops to 0-1 on the season.

Source: WRJC.com







