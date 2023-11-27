Massey’s Return Powers Mauston by Necedah in Boys Basketball
The Mauston Golden Eagles Boys Basketball team returned Brock Massey to their lineup Tuesday night and took off as a team blowing by Necedah 66-26. Massey finished with a game high 33 points including 19 second half points. Necedah took an early 6-2 lead of a pair of tough 3 pointers by Jack Herried who finished with a team high 12points for the Cardinals. Mauston would use their size and athleticism to grab a lead they would never relinquish. Keenan Smith and Cody Komisky each had 9points for the Golden Eagles to compliment Massey. Mauston improves to 1-1 on the year and will travel to Sparta on Friday. Necedah will host Weston Thursday night and drops to 0-1 on the season.
Source: WRJC.com
-
GBB FULL Game: Mauston at Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2023 at 6:36 PM
-
Massey’s Return Powers Mauston by Necedah in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2023 at 6:36 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/28
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM
-
St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation’s holiday bake sale returns!
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2023 at 6:32 PM
-
BB FULL Game: Necedah at Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2023 at 6:32 PM
-
Bill would limit foreign purchasers of Wisconsin ag and forest lands
by Bob Hague on November 27, 2023 at 5:50 PM
Proposed legislation would limit foreign ag and forestry land purchasers in Wisconsin. Representative Jon Plumer (R-Lodi) is the measure’s author. “The overall goal of this bill is to keep bad actors from owning Wisconsin farmland […]
-
GBB FULL GAME: Kickapoo at Royall
by WRJC News on November 22, 2023 at 9:48 PM
-
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC News on November 22, 2023 at 5:05 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/21
by WRJC News on November 22, 2023 at 5:03 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.