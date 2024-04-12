Massey’s Arm & Bat Lift Mauston by Nekoosa in SCC Baseball Action

The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team used a strong pitching performance to get by Nekoosa 5-0 Thursday night. Brock Massey and Charlie Scott combined to 1 hit Nekoosa. Brock Massey went 6 innings giving up just 1 infield single and 1 walk while striking up 13 batters. Scott came in and pitched a scoreless 7th to wrap up the one hitter. Massey also had the biggest hit of the game going 1×2 with atriple and 2 RBIs. Alex Suhr went 2×3 at the plate with a pair of bunt singles. Braden Lochner had the lone hit for Nekoosa. Mauston improves to 2-0 on their season and 1-0 in South Central Conference action, Nekoosa drops to 0-2 on their season and 0-1 in conference play.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.