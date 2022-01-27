Massey Scores 39 Mauston Defeats Westfield in Boys Basketball
A big game by Brock Massey led the Mauston Golden Eagles to a 72-54 victory over Westfield Thursday night. Massey scored a career high 39 points for the Golden Eagles, 30 of his points game in the first half. Westfield battled Mauston in the first half but the Golden Eagles were able to pull away in the 2nd half. Massey got scoring help from Spenser Lehman who scored 13 points while Adon Saylor added 12. Mauston improves to 10-5 on the season and 4-1 in South Central Conference action. Next up for Mauston is a home game vs Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday.
Source: WRJC.com
-
