Masks Mandatory in Dane County

Starting on Monday, Dane County residents will be required to wear a face covering or mask when inside any enclosed building beyond their homes.

Public Health Madison and Dane County announced the Emergency Order on Tuesday. It requires anyone over the age of 5 to wear the coverings.

The mask must cover a person’s nose and mouth when in public. This includes all businesses, health care settings, waiting in line and on public transportation.

The order also requires individuals to wear face coverings when in someone else’s home.

