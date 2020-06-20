Masks and social distancing can prevent a COVID-10 spike in Wisconsin

As other states experience alarming increases in COVID-19 cases, there are things we can do to prevent that here in Wisconsin. Florida, Oklahoma, Arizona and other states are seeing cases spike. Those “happen to be states that also have relaxed some of the social distancing intervention,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard with the Wisconsin Department of […]

Source: WRN.com







