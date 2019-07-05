Mary Burke steps down from Madison school board

A former Democratic candidate for Wisconsin governor announces she’s leaving public life. Mary Burke has been a member of the Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education for seven years. In a press release issued by the school district on Friday, Burke said personal and professional commitments do not allow her the time and energy […]

