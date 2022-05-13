Martin, Mary F. Age 84 of Westfield

On May 5, 2022, Mary F. Martin, 84, of Westfield, entered her heavenly home. She was born August 1, 1937, to Ralph and Mary Becker in Milwaukee, Wisconsin sharing a loving home with her three sisters, Gertrude (Toots), Janet, and Donna.

On July 28, 1956, Mary began her 50+ year journey with the love of her life, Clarence (Pete) Martin, and along the way they had three children, Peter, Paul, and Kathleen. Eventually her journey took her from Milwaukee to Tess Corners and finally to Dousman. In 1974, she took a job at Kettle Moraine High School spending the next 25 years working as attendance secretary, where her sincerity and pure joy for life touched countless young people who still remember her years later.

In 1999, she “graduated” from KMHS and retired to her lake front home outside Westfield. Never one to sit still, Mary spent the next leg of her journey to care for Haley and Lacey Halverson (whom she loved as her own), socializing with the local Red Hatters, volunteering her time and talents for groups including Pine Lake Camp, Adams County Humane Society, Westfield Friends of the Library, and most importantly, doing the Lord’s work at Immanuel Lutheran. Mary was an active member of the church, and enjoyed singing in the choir, organizing community events and was a leader of the Altar Guild.

Mary is survived by her sister Donna Becker, son Peter (Ronnie) Martin, daughter Kathleen (Steve) Englund, and daughter-in-law Mary Martin. Her grandchildren, Melissa (Jory Waldbillig) Martin, Brooks (Deidra) Martin, Kaitlyn (Chris) Carlson, and Chase (Katelyn Wurtz) Martin. Great-grandchildren Ava and Corbin Carlson. Numerous nieces and nephews and their children that still call her “Auntie Sissy”. Her family at Immanuel Lutheran Church, and friends and acquaintances that have been touched by her unique ability to bring a ray of sunshine into each and every day. She will be dearly missed by all.

A celebration of life service will be 12:00 noon on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church (243 Linden Street Adams, WI) Rev. John Krebs will officiate. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Interment will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery, Town of Springfield, Marquette County, Wisconsin at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please honor her memory by donating to Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

