Martin, Hilda Marie, age 94 of Ellsworth, formerly of New Lisbon

Hilda Marie Martin, age 94, of Ellsworth, WI formerly of New Lisbon, WI, died on Thursday January 11, 2018 at her son’s home in Ellsworth, WI

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday January 20, 2018 at 1:00p.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church (408 W. River St.) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the church on Saturday from 11:30a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery later in the spring. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.