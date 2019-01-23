Martin, Gunther H. Age 92 of New Lisbon

Gunther H. Martin, age 92 of New Lisbon, WI. died on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon. Gunther was the son of Gustaf and Mary Martin and was born on October 18, 1926 in Germany.

Gunther was a displaced person and was sponsored by Lloyd Ristow on April 21, 1952 to come to the United States. He worked at the New Lisbon Feed Mill, and Badger Ordinance in Baraboo, WI. He was also a farm hand for Archie St. Clair and the Schroeder brothers’ farms. Gunther also had numerous jobs for residents in New Lisbon shoveling snow and doing yard work.

Gunther enjoyed fishing and gardening, he especially liked to grow gladiolas and calla lilies.

Gunther is survived by a cousin, Rita Page of Sheboygan and many other friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services will be Friday, January 25, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the Hare Funeral Home from 9:00 until the time of service. Burial will be in the Brewster Cemetery. Rev. Wendy Ruetten presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com





