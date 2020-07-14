Martin, Brenda L age 51 of Necedah

Brenda L. Martin, age 51 of Necedah, WI died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Tomah Healthcare Center. Brenda was the daughter of George and Betty (Eskridge) Sawisch and was born on January 30, 1969 in Illinois. Brenda was a 1988 graduate of the Wonewoc High School. She was united in marriage to James Martin and they later divorced after 19 years. Brenda later moved to Necedah.

Brenda enjoyed 4 wheeling, snowmobiling, horseback riding and more importantly spending time with her son and 2 granddaughters.

Brenda is survived by her son Brent of Necedah, her mother Betty Sawisch of Reedsburg, sisters, Deborah Scoby of Reedsburg and Monica Sawisch of Jacksonville, FL., and her 2 granddaughters Phoebe and Abby. She was preceded in death by her father.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Brenda’s house (N9735 17th Ave) in Necedah from 11:00am until 2:00pm. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.