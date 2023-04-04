Martice Scales found his passion in farming. Now, he wants future generations of Black growers to have a chance.
Martice Scales, who currently rents a few acres at an incubator farm, is advocating for more equitable access to owning land for himself and other BIPOC farmers.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
It's Election Day! Here's what you need to know.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM
The election will take place on Tuesday, April 4, and the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-
With high voter mobilization and record-breaking spending, high turnout is predicted in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 4, 2023 at 10:04 AM
With the high stakes Supreme Court race on the ballot, experts predict a near-record turnout for a Wisconsin spring election.
-
Martice Scales found his passion in farming. Now, he wants future generations of Black...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Martice Scales, who currently rents a few acres at an incubator farm, is advocating for more equitable access to owning land for himself and other BIPOC farmers.
-
Tuesday is Election Day in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on April 3, 2023 at 11:08 PM
Tuesday is Election Day in Wisconsin. The only statewide contest is between liberal Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz and conservative former Justice Dan Kelly, for a ten-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The race has become the most […]
-
Six ice fishermen rescued from ice floe in bay of Green Bay off Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 3, 2023 at 9:26 PM
The men stepped across a crack in the ice that broke, with strong winds sending the floe further into the bay.
-
Tribal leaders in Wisconsin applaud Vatican's repudiation of 'Doctrine of Discovery':...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 3, 2023 at 8:58 PM
After more than half a millennium, the Catholic Church repudiated its Doctrine of Discovery, which gave Europeans belief in moral right to steal land.
-
Dan Kelly travels the state before Supreme Court election while Janet Protasiewicz is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM
Former Justice Daniel Kelly spent Monday traveling across Wisconsin in a private jet apparently owned by a family of anti-abortion advocates.
-
Hanson, LeRoy C. Age 92 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on April 3, 2023 at 7:57 PM
-
Jensen, Richard “Dick” Stanley Age 79 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on April 3, 2023 at 7:56 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.