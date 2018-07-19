Marshfield Woman Charged With Stealing From Elderly

A 33-year-old Marshfield woman faces felony charges of theft, false representation, drug possession and bail jumping. Amy L. Leikness is accused of taking money and medication from elderly victims she was supposed to be caring for. Leikness is accused of convincing a woman with dementia to give her more than 12-thousand dollars. At one point, she went to the bank with the woman to get a loan, but bank officers refused her. One elderly man apparently gave her one-thousand dollars when she promised to find a girlfriend for him. An arraignment hearing is set for next week.

Source: WRJC.com

