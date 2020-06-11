Marshfield police now investigating confrontation at Stevens Point BLM rally

Marshfield police are taking over an investigation into a confrontation at last Sunday’s Black Lives Matter protest in Stevens Point. A number of people in a truck flying Confederate flags repeatedly buzzed the crowd until a scuffle finally broke out. Mayor Mike Wiza says this was no accident. “When they didn’t get the reaction they […]

