Marshfield Man Injured in ATV Accident in Vernon County

A Marshfield man was injured in an ATV accident in Vernon County on April 20th. Telin was operating his ATV westbound on Irish Ridge Road when the crash occurred. Telin reports the shoulder was soft and caused the ATV to roll into the ditch. The ATV rolled and landed on Telin. Telin was not wearing a helmet and was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Gunderson Health in LaCrosse for injuries

The accident remains under investigation.

Source: WRJC.com





