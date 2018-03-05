Marshfield man, 42, pleads not guilty in child sex sting

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) – A 42-year-old Marshfield man pleaded not guilty Monday to 11 felonies in responding to a Craigslist ad posted by an undercover officer attempting to catch child sex predators, according to online Wood County court records.

Source: WAOW.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.