Marshfield Clinic nurses are in tears caring for COVID-19 patients. Their N95 masks drip with sweat. They wonder how long they can keep up.
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
“Who will want to be in health care after this is all done?” nurse Theresa Weiler, who oversees a COVID-19 unit at Marshfield Medical Center, said in an emotional testimony at a Wednesday staff meeting.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
President Trump is seeking a recount in two Wisconsin counties, but what he's really...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2020 at 10:35 PM
By pursuing the recount, Trump has given himself a vehicle for a lawsuit that would likely go before a judge by early December.
-
Hospitals on brink of a COVID 'catastrophe,' association calls for action from Evers, GOP...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2020 at 10:18 PM
Wisconsin's hospitals are on the brink of a "catastrophe" if the state's Democratic and Republican leaders don't act swiftly and cooperatively, the state's hospital association warned on Thursday.
-
Juneau County Reports 12 New COVID19 Cases During Thursday (11/19) Report
by WRJC WebMaster on November 19, 2020 at 10:10 PM
-
Deer 'doing some shopping' in downtown De Pere ahead of start of gun season on Saturday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 19, 2020 at 10:02 PM
Some deer in De Pere made their way into downtown Thursday.
-
Wisconsin Dells Man In Plot Against Michigan Governor Arrested Again
by WRJC WebMaster on November 19, 2020 at 9:31 PM
-
Wisconsin Governor Will Re-Issue State Of Emergency For Pandemic Saturday
by WRJC WebMaster on November 19, 2020 at 9:30 PM
-
Wisconsin River Meats Conducting Community Kids Toy Drive
by WRJC WebMaster on November 19, 2020 at 9:30 PM
-
Brewers promote Matt Arnold
by Bill Scott on November 19, 2020 at 9:04 PM
The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Matt Arnold to senior vice president and general manager on Thursday afternoon. “For the past five years, Matt has served an invaluable role in helping to guide our baseball operations group,” said […]
-
How Milwaukee and Dane counties are gearing up for the recount requested by the Trump...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2020 at 8:59 PM
President Donald Trump's campaign on Wednesday filed a petition for the partial recount in the state's two largest and most liberal counties, which required his campaign to pay $3 million up front.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.