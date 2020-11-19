Marshfield Clinic nurses are in tears caring for COVID-19 patients. Their N95 masks drip with sweat. They wonder how long they can keep up.

“Who will want to be in health care after this is all done?” nurse Theresa Weiler, who oversees a COVID-19 unit at Marshfield Medical Center, said in an emotional testimony at a Wednesday staff meeting.

      

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.
Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment