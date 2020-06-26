Marshfield Clinic Health System Receives WHA Advocacy All-Star Award
Marshfield Clinic Health System (MCHS) is the Wisconsin Hospital Association’s 2020 Advocacy All-Star Award recipient. Each year, WHA recognizes a hospital or health care system demonstrating exceptional dedication to grassroots advocacy in partnership with WHA. Normally presented during WHA’s annual Advocacy Day meeting in Madison, this year’s award was presented virtually by WHA President and CEO Eric Borgerding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Marshfield Clinic Health System is another outstanding example of the strong partnerships built and sustained between WHA and our members that help advance sound health care policy in our state and nation’s capitals,” Borgerding said in presenting the award. “WHA’s success as a lobbying organization happens because of dedicated and involved organizations like MCHS, who fully understand and embrace how important it is to be active advocates for their patients and the communities they serve.” Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Susan Turney, MD accepted the award. “I’m very pleased to accept this year’s WHA Advocacy All-Star Award on behalf of our incredible organization,” Dr. Turney said. “Working with WHA on policy development and implementation is a critical part of our dedication to ensuring that our system can continue to provide high-quality health care throughout our area. “We’re honored to receive the award, because we know how important it is to be strong, organized advocates for our communities,” Dr. Turney said. “WHA is the epitome of advancing smart health care policy, and we’re very pleased to be recognized as an important element in that work.” MCHS has dedicated significant time and attention to important state and federal advocacy issues throughout the past year. In July 2019 MCHS provided important public testimony in a packed State Capitol hearing room that helped advance important telehealth legislation, which eventually received bipartisan support and was signed into law by Governor Tony Evers. MCHS also regularly engages in WHA’s important biennial state budget advocacy on initiatives like the Disproportionate Share Hospital and Rural Critical Care supplements, both important programs for MCHS Medicaid patients. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MCHS has also attended important virtual roundtable events held online with elected officials, allowing for important “boots on the ground” input while still maintaining proper social distancing. The system is heavily involved in various WHA workgroups and councils, including the Public Policy Council, Physician Leaders Council and WHA’s Medicaid, telehealth and post-acute care workgroups. Dr. Turney also serves on the WHA Board of Directors, which helps shape WHA’s advocacy goals throughout the year. – 30 –
Source: WRJC.com
