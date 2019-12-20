Marshfield Clinic, Gunderson Health Nix Merger

Two major Wisconsin health care systems have called off a merger. Marshfield Clinic and Gundersen Health put out joint statements on Thursday calling off a proposed merger. It was first announced in May of this year. Both sides say they appreciate the effort made to explore a merger, but that they will remain independent for now and continue to work on improving health care in rural Wisconsin.

