Marshfield Clinic and Gunderson Health will explore merger

Two of Wisconsin’s largest health care providers are discussing a possible merger. Gunderson Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System will spend the coming months working out details of a possible merger that could create a health system led by more than 2,000 clinicians and with more than 18,000 total employees. “Over the last few years, […]

