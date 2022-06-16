Marshfield-area man will continue to face attempted homicide charges in Richfield shooting
Jason Schultz faces multiple charges including attempted first-degree intentional homicide after he was accused of shooting a man.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Live updates: Number of customers without power grows to 70,000 in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2022 at 1:01 AM
Severe weather is forecast to occur across a large area of Wisconsin on Wednesday, including most or all of the state's largest population centers.
When severe weather hits, these best practices will help you survive a tornado strike
by Wochit on June 15, 2022 at 11:48 PM
These best practices from FEMA and the CDC will give you your best chance of surviving a tornado strike.
Green Bay Packers schedule Family Night at Lambeau Field a week after training camp opens
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 15, 2022 at 10:44 PM
Family Night, a full practice, includes a game-like atmosphere and concludes with fireworks.
Tornado’s Touchdown in Local Areas
by WRJC WebMaster on June 15, 2022 at 10:37 PM
GOP candidate Tim Michels reasserts view on marriage as 'between a man and woman' as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2022 at 9:19 PM
Support for gay marriage has grown to be nearly universal in Wisconsin, with 72% approval in recent state polling.
Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman should face discipline after 'misogynistic'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2022 at 8:51 PM
"The circus Gableman created in the courtroom ... irreparably damaged the public's perception of the judicial process," Remington wrote.
EPA reveals new recommendations for 'forever chemicals' in drinking water far lower than...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2022 at 8:16 PM
The new EPA recommendations leave a wide gap with the state's standards for how much PFAS contamination is acceptable for drinking water in the state.
Royall School Board
by WRJC WebMaster on June 15, 2022 at 7:02 PM
Dells bucket list: 15 things you have to do in Wisconsin Dells that are not water parks
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2022 at 6:57 PM
From duck boat rides and secret canyon tours to terrific supper clubs, here are some things to put on your Dells must-do list.
