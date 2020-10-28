Marquette’s Garcia tabbed as BIG EAST preseason Freshman of the Year
Marquette’s 6’11 forward Dawson Garcia has been tabbed as the BIG EAST Preseason Freshman of the Year in a vote by the league’s head coaches. Garcia, considered one of the elite prep recruits in the country, is expected to make immediate contributions for Marquette. The Prior Lake, Minnesota native averaged 31.9 points, 9.7 rebounds […]
Source: WRN.com
