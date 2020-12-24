Marquette’s Big East Losing Streak Reaches Three

Collin Gillespie scored 22 points and sank six 3-pointers to lead No. 5 Villanova (8-1, 3-0 Big East) to a 85-68 win over the Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Justin Moore added 13 points each and Caleb Daniels added 10 to help the Wildcats win their sixth straight […]

