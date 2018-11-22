Marquette starts strong before falling to #2 Kansas

The Marquette Golden Eagles jumped out to a quick start and led second ranked Kansas 47-38 at halftime. But the Jayhawks opened the second half with 22 unanswered points to pull out a 77-68 victory in the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Golden Eagles missed their first 10 shots and […]

