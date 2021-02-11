Marquette starts road trip with loss at Villanova

The Marquette Golden Eagles fell further behind in the Big East Conference, dropping a 96-64 decision at 4th ranked Villanova on Wednesday night. Freshman forward Dawson Garcia scored 14 of his career-high 28 points in the first half and guard D.J. Carton added 13 points for the Golden Eagles (9-11, 5-9 Big East). Jeremiah Robinson-Earl […]

