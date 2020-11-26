Marquette rolls in season opener

The Marquette Golden Eagles jumped out to a big lead early and rolled to a 99-57 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in their season opener at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night. The Golden Eagles shot 56.5% from the field for the game. Freshman forward Dawson Garcia led Marquette in scoring in his first collegiate game with […]

