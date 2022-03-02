Marquette poll shows Rebecca Kleefisch and Mandela Barnes leading key primary contests
The first Marquette University Law School Poll of the midterms reveals most voters haven’t focused on key primaries for governor or U.S. Senate.
-
-
Biden to tout infrastructure in Wisconsin a day after his State of the Union address
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2022 at 6:54 PM
His stop at the Yellowjacket Union at the University of Wisconsin-Superior builds on a theme the president hit Tuesday night in his address.
-
Suring School Board meets Wednesday amid furor over strip searches, charges against...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 2, 2022 at 6:22 PM
The school board "would prefer" people not discuss personnel issues about Kelly Casper or other district employees during the public comment period.
-
Mauston Sports Classics: Boys Basketball Arcadia at Mauston 3/1/22
by WRJC WebMaster on March 2, 2022 at 5:29 PM
-
Green Bay police report says woman shared meth and had sex with man, then strangled and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 2, 2022 at 4:52 PM
Police have yet to identify the person who was killed, except to say he is a 25-year-old Green Bay man.
-
Door County candles for Ukraine flying off shelves
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 2, 2022 at 4:35 PM
Door County Candle Company is making Ukraine-themed candles with 100 percent of the profits going toward helping Ukrainians amidst a Russian invasion.
-
'It's incredible.' Door County shop sells thousands of specialty candles to raise money...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 2, 2022 at 4:35 PM
Door County Candle has already sold about 7,500 blue and yellow candles, with all profits going to a Ukraine relief organization.
-
Wearing Masks Becomes Optional For Most State Employees
by WRJC WebMaster on March 2, 2022 at 4:02 PM
-
Democrats Call For Expanded Public Option For BadgerCare
by WRJC WebMaster on March 2, 2022 at 4:02 PM
