Marquette Poll shows President Biden holds very early lead in 2024 presidential races
The country is only heading into the midterm elections, but politicians are looking to the 2024 presidential elections. The new Marquette Law School Poll shows that President Joe Biden has the edge over three potential Republican Challengers nationwide. But poll director Charles Franklin says a lot of people didn’t want to vote for any of […] Source: WRN.com
Two adults displaced after Green Bay house fire causes $70,000 in damages
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 31, 2022 at 10:47 PM
The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was dispatched to the structure fire at 1109 S. Taylor St. shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Here are 7 unsolved murder cases in Wisconsin you may not have heard of
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2022 at 10:35 PM
These cold cases from Wisconsin range from 1963 to 2008, taking place in Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Outagamie, Portage, Sheboygan and Winnebago counties.
Tommy Thompson meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago as he considers a run for governor
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2022 at 10:34 PM
Tommy Thompson is meeting Thursday with former President Donald Trump as he ponders another run for governor.
Effort underway to recall Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich over group's donation to help run...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 31, 2022 at 10:20 PM
David VanderLeest, a Republican who unsuccessfully ran against Genrich for state Assembly in 2012, is leading the effort.
Wisconsin’s Davis declares for NBA Draft
by Bill Scott on March 31, 2022 at 9:26 PM
The old saying, “All good things come to an end,” is fitting for the Wisconsin Badgers and their fans. Sophomore guard Johnny Davis announced Thursday on ESPN’s NBA Today, that he is leaving Madison for the NBA. Davis said, […]
Morning fire injures two, destroys house on Green Bay's west side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 31, 2022 at 8:37 PM
The first firefighters on the scene found two occupants of the house injured. One of the pair needed hospital treatment.
Dane Co. Judge finds Speaker Vos in contempt over records requests
by Raymond Neupert on March 31, 2022 at 7:32 PM
A Dane County judge has found Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in contempt for continually failing to turn over records. Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn says that Speaker Vos has deliberately withheld emails and texts from watchdog group American Oversight. […]
Attorney who backs election decertification enters attorney general race to investigate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2022 at 6:37 PM
Karen Mueller said she is running in order to investigate six Wisconsin hospitals for decisions to not administer ivermectin to COVID-19 patients.
