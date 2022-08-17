Marquette poll shows Mandela Barnes with 7-point lead over U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson; Gov. Tony Evers in close race with GOP's Tim Michels
In the race for governor, Democratic incumbent Tony Evers leads Republican businessman Tim Michels, by 45% to 43%
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
-
'Dazzling displays': Look for aurora borealis northern lights show across Wisconsin...
by USA TODAY on August 17, 2022 at 6:59 PM
Keep an eye to the sky across Wisconsin on Wednesday night. The aurora borealis, or northern lights, may be making a rare appearance.
-
Steven Avery's attorney, Kathleen Zellner, says she'll file new motion Tuesday in 'Making...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 17, 2022 at 6:28 PM
Avery, 59, has been serving a life sentence since being convicted of killing Teresa Halbach, a 25-year-old photographer who disappeared in 2005.
-
Finance Committee reallocates funding for youth corrections facilities in Milwaukee and...
by Bob Hague on August 17, 2022 at 6:05 PM
At the Capitol on Tuesday, the legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance reallocated more than $21 million in bonding to offset rising costs for Milwaukee and Racine counties to build new youth corrections facilities. “It certainly […]
-
Doctors say Wisconsin's abortion ban is making them delay or deny care in high-risk...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 17, 2022 at 5:49 PM
Wisconsin's abortion law prompts doctors to question not just what is medically needed when a pregnancy turns dangerous, but what lawyers will think.
-
Hillsboro School District has Perfect Audit
by WRJC WebMaster on August 17, 2022 at 4:29 PM
-
MBMC Blood Drive Next Week
by WRJC WebMaster on August 17, 2022 at 4:28 PM
-
Wisconsin Tuition Promise To Help Underserved Students Get Degree
by WRJC WebMaster on August 17, 2022 at 4:28 PM
-
Sauk County Sheriff Releases Name Of Rock Springs Man Found Dead Last Week
by WRJC WebMaster on August 17, 2022 at 4:27 PM
