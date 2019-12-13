Marquette Poll shows little change in impeachment opinions

The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows that Wisconsinites haven’t changed their minds much about the Presidential election or impeachment. Respondents to the poll have been holding steady when it comes to head to head matchups between President Trump and all of the main Democrat candidates. Joe Biden holds a small lead against Trump but […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.