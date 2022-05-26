Marquette Poll shows abortion rights will be a major factor in the mid-term elections

Abortion rights will be a major factor in this year’s mid-term elections. Poll director Charles Franklin says very few respondents are not engaged with the issue. “54% say they would support the candidate who favors keeping abortion legal, 31% would support the candidate who favors strictly limiting abortion, and 14% say abortion really wouldn’t matter […] Source: WRN.com







