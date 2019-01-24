Marquette poll finds support for Gov. Tony Evers' agenda, including nonpartisan redistricting reform
Marquette Law School Poll results found strong support for Gov. Tony Evers agenda on health care, marijuana legalization and redistricting reform.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
