Marquette Poll finds one in three primary voters undecided

With four weeks until the primary election, a new Marquette Law School Poll finds nearly a third of voters still don’t know who they’ll support on Aug. 14. Among Democratic primary voters, 38 percent don’t know which of eight candidates for governor they will support for the nomination. The numbers did not change that much compared […]

