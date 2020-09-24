Marquette Law School Poll finds interest in Supreme Court nom before death of Justice Ginsberg

A new poll released by Marquette Law School may give some insight into the coming fight over an appointment to the US Supreme Court. Poll director Charles Franklin says nearly half of the respondents were already invested in the debate. “48% said that the next appointment was very important to them personally another 34% said […]

Source: WRN.com







