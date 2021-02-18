Marquette ends 3-game slide, sweeps Butler

The Marquette Golden Eagles ended a 3-game losing streak with their most complete victory of the season, a 73-57 win over Butler in Big East Conference action on Wednesday night in Indianapolis. Having dropped six of their last seven games, Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski tried to shake things up with a lineup change, inserting Greg […]

Source: WRN.com







