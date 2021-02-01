Marquette drops third straight in Big East

Marquette’s Big East losing streak reached three games on Sunday, falling at home to St. John’s 75-73 on Sunday. Theo John tied his career-high with 16 points and all five of Marquette’s starters reached double figures in scoring. Freshman Dawson Garcia had a team-high 20 points and nine rebounds while Jamal Cain had 14 […]

