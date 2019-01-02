Marquette drops Big East opener

The Marquette Golden Eagles lost their Big East Conference opener, falling 89-69 to the St. John’s Red Storm on Tuesday night in New York. Shamorie Ponds scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half as St. John’s (13-1, 1-1 Big East) rebounded from its first loss of the season earlier. Marvin Clark II […]

