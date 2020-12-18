Marquette Drops Big East Home Opener

A late-game rally from Marquette fell short on Thursday night as the Golden Eagles dropped their Big East Conference home opener 70-63 at Fiserv Forum. Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili led all scorers with 17 points and Jared Rhoden added 16 points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Pirates. D.J. Carton led Marquette (5-3, 1-1) […]

Source: WRN.com







