Marquette cruises in opener

Marquette opened its final season at the Bradley Center with a 80-59 win over Mount St. Mary’s in men’s college basketball action. Senior guard Andrew Rowsey finished with 23 points and five assists and junior guard Haanif Cheatham and Matt Heldt had 13 points each to lead the Golden Eagles. Marquette ended the first half on […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.