Marlowe, Robert L. Age 63 of Adams

Robert L. Marlowe, lovingly known as Bob, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the age of 63, after a long illness. He was a resident of Adams, Wisconsin, where he touched the lives of many with his kind and generous nature.

Bob was born on July 31, 1959, in Chicago, Illinois, to Howard and Irma (Kuefner) Marlowe. He graduated from West Chicago Community High School in 1977 and went on to serve his country in the United States Airforce. Bob worked as an Aircraft Mechanic Specialist for his entire adult life, including serving as an instructor for NATO in the Netherlands. His love for airplanes began at a young age and stayed with him throughout his life. Bob was also an avid fisherman, enjoying the peacefulness of the outdoors.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Howard L. Marlowe. He is survived by his mother, Irma Marlowe, and his siblings: Howard (Janet) Marlowe of Plano, Texas, John (DaLene) Marlowe of Adams, and Eva Marlowe (Karl Willman) of Madison, WI. He will also be missed by his nephews Devin Marlowe of Adams, Kalen Marlowe of Neenah, WI, niece Courtney Marlowe of Plano, Texas, as well as his great-nephews and great-nieces.

A visitation will be held in Bob’s honor from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. The service will conclude with military honors beginning at 2:00 p.m. The family is being assisted by Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Those wishing to express their condolences can do so by visiting www.roseberrys.com.

Bob will always be remembered for his kind heart, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to his country and profession. He will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Source: WRJC.com







