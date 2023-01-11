Marklein urges rural residents to check accuracy of FCC broadband maps

A state lawmaker is urging rural residents to challenge inaccurate broadband information on federal coverage maps. Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) says people need to verify the accuracy of Federal Communications Commission maps showing rural broadband availability and speeds. They have until January 13 to go into the maps and take a look at them […] Source: WRN.com







