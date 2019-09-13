Mark Stamper Hired as New New Lisbon Principal
The New Lisbon School District has hired a new High School and Junior High School Principal. Mark Stamper has been hired to replace Gary Syftestad who left to work in the Weston School District as Principal. Stamper began a week ago on September 9th. Stamper grew up in Westby and attended college at UW-La Crosse. He spent his first year in the Barneveld school district before taking a position in Flambeau. Stamper wore many hats at Flambeau including serving as a Math teacher, Athletics coach, and Athletic Director. The referendum to update the athletic complex at New Lisbon helped draw Stamper to the school district. Stamper has a wife, four kids, and three granddaughters.
Source: WRJC.com
