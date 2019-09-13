Mark Stamper Hired as New New Lisbon Principal

The New Lisbon School District has hired a new High School and Junior High School Principal. Mark Stamper has been hired to replace Gary Syftestad who left to work in the Weston School District as Principal. Stamper began a week ago on September 9th. Stamper grew up in Westby and attended college at UW-La Crosse. He spent his first year in the Barneveld school district before taking a position in Flambeau. Stamper wore many hats at Flambeau including serving as a Math teacher, Athletics coach, and Athletic Director. The referendum to update the athletic complex at New Lisbon helped draw Stamper to the school district. Stamper has a wife, four kids, and three granddaughters.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.