Mark Finchem – Arizona’s Mark Finchem falsely links George Soros to voter roll program
The Electronic Registration Information Center is “a system that’s funded by George Soros.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Local Level 1 Prep Football Playoff Pairings
by WRJC WebMaster on October 17, 2022 at 2:48 PM
-
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 10/14
by WRJC WebMaster on October 17, 2022 at 2:47 PM
-
Bowler teen dies after car rolls over in ditch, trapping him for hours before he was found
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 17, 2022 at 2:38 PM
The teen's vehicle overturned deep in a ditch north of Bowler sometime on Saturday evening. He was found Sunday morning.
-
Brown County's COVID cases fall 4.3%; Wisconsin cases holding steady
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 17, 2022 at 2:17 PM
Wisconsin reported 7,083 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 7,114 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.
-
Did Tony Evers keep his campaign promises? Here's PolitiFact's tally as the Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 17, 2022 at 1:34 PM
From minimum wage, to broadband access and prison population cuts, Gov. Tony Evers tallies a mixed bag of Promises Kept, Promises Broken and Compromises.
-
First possible snowfall for Green Bay, the Fox Valley, Fond du Lac, and Milwaukee on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 17, 2022 at 12:31 PM
Much of Wisconsin will see its first snowfall Monday with some chilly temperatures, but don't expect much accumulation just yet.
-
The debates are done. Here's what to expect in the final weeks of the Mandela Barnes-Ron...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Events and TV ads will ramp up even more for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race between Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes.
-
De Pere firefighters helped with her daughter's birth. Now she needs your help to give...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM
De Pere resident Tammy Gossen has raised $1,000 of the necessary $10,000 to buy a therapy dog for the De Pere Fire Department.
-
Charlee, Unified School District of De Pere's first elementary school therapy dog
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Charlee, Unified School District of De Pere's first elementary school therapy dog
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.