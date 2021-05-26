Mark Dennis of Wisconsin Procurement Institute honored by the Department of Defense for extraordinary support to Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense program, announced today Mark Dennis, Government Contract Specialist with the Wisconsin Procurement Institute received the ESGR Seven Seals Award in recognition of his extraordinary support of ESGR’S Employer Focus Group meeting with the Wisconsin Adjutant General and employers of service members who serve in the Wisconsin Guard and Reserve. “Wisconsin employers have provided extraordinary patriotic support and cooperation to their employees who have answered their nations’ and state’s call to serve during the pandemic, national and local elections, civil disturbances, and Covid medical support during the past year” said ESGR Wisconsin State Chair Scott Legwold. “Supportive employers are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units.” The ESGR Seven Seals Award is presented in recognition of significant individual or organizational achievement, initiative, or support that promotes and supports the ESGR mission, to include the efforts of the more than 4,500 volunteers who carry out ESGR’s mission across the Nation on a daily basis. “Mark’s technical expertise played a critical role in allowing the Wisconsin Adjutant General, Major General Paul Knapp, address employers virtually on 31 March of this year.”

ESGR is a Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the National Guard and Reserve through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. ESGR also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between Service members and their employers.

For more information about ESGR outreach programs or volunteer opportunities, call 1-800-336-4590 or visit www.ESGR.mil./WI.

Source: WRJC.com







