Marjorie Taylor Greene – Marjorie Taylor Greene distorts Zelenskyy’s comments about sending US troops to war
Says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wants America’s “sons and daughters to go die in Ukraine.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Furniture manufacturer KI donates Ukrainian-themed chairs to Door County Candle Company
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2023 at 11:31 PM
KI donated 12 new chairs, manufactured with blue and yellow colors matching the Ukrainian flag, for workers at the candle shop to use.
$100,000 All or Nothing lottery ticket sold in Pulaski
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2023 at 10:55 PM
The Pulaski winner has 180 days to claim the prize. Winners can be claimed at the Lottery offices in Madison or Milwaukee.
Miles Cruz of Allouez sentenced to prison for 2021 East River Trail attack on woman,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2023 at 10:36 PM
Miles Cruz was convicted of first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping, strangulation and suffocation, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety
Judge Walsh rejects request to remove himself from Schabusiness case after she attacked...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2023 at 9:59 PM
Next court date for Taylor Schabusiness will be March 20. She is charged with homicide and mutilating a corpse in death and beheading of her friend.
'Shambolic, dishonest, and destructive': Ethics complaint rips Michael Gableman election...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2023 at 9:48 PM
Michael Gableman, hired by Assembly Republicans to review the 2020 election, is facing a third ethics complaint over the conduct of his work.
Taxpayers' bill for the shuttered Michael Gableman election review keeps growing. Here is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2023 at 9:23 PM
The latest legal tab brings taxpayers' costs related to the Michael Gableman review of the 2020 election to nearly $2.5 million.
23-year-old Hobart man was victim in Wednesday night homicide in Ashwaubenon
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2023 at 9:15 PM
Police say they are investigating the case as a homicide, but they do not feel the public is in danger.
Green Bay School District announces final candidates for superintendent
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2023 at 8:08 PM
The public can meet the two final candidates March 6 and 7 at the District Office Building, 200 S. Broadway, Green Bay.
WIAA Sectional Semi-Final Girls Basketball Scores from Thursday 3/2
by WRJC WebMaster on March 3, 2023 at 4:48 PM
