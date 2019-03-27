Marinette Marine's final U.S. Navy frigate will carry city's name
Dignitaries laid the keel for the USS Marinette Wednesday. The Marinette, named for the city where it's built, will be the Navy's 25th Littoral Combat Ship.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
