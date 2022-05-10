Marinette industrial fire closes roads, produces smoke visible in Door County
A smoky fire that has burned for hours closed a roundabout and several highways Monday afternoon, according to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Brett Favre, others sued by Mississippi to recover 'squandered' welfare money
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 10, 2022 at 1:03 AM
The Mississippi Department of Human Services sued Favre and three former pro wrestlers, along with several other people and businesses.
Anti-abortion group seeks to change state law by removing lifesaving exception from...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 9, 2022 at 10:36 PM
An anti-abortion group is lobbying to change Wisconsin's abortion law if Roe v. Wade is overturned by U.S. Supreme Court.
Madison police have no suspects in arson at Wisconsin Family Action, warn against future...
by Raymond Neupert on May 9, 2022 at 8:56 PM
Madison Police chief Shon Barnes couldn’t share much information about the arson at Wisconsin Family Action over the weekend. “I have no indication that this was an inside job, the person who owns the building wasn’t there at […]
Candidate for governor Tim Michels says 'maybe' the 2020 election was stolen even though...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 9, 2022 at 8:26 PM
Michels is the latest Republican to join a crowded field for governor with an argument that the 2020 election was deeply flawed.
Madison police investigating arson, threat at office of prominent anti-abortion group
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 9, 2022 at 8:13 PM
The incident took place Sunday, a week after a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision showed a majority of justices plan to vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.
No suspects yet in the arson of the Madison headquarters of anti-abortion group Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 9, 2022 at 8:08 PM
President Joe Biden denounced the attack Monday in a statement issued by spokeswoman Jen Psaki.
2 Year old Child Killed in Farm Machinery Accident in Town of Wilton
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2022 at 6:10 PM
New Lisbon Track & Field Competes at Ginger Morrey Invite
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2022 at 4:33 PM
